The Passing of Stephen F. Cohen

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague, Stephen F. Cohen. A renowned historian of Russia, Professor Cohen will be remembered as a scholar and teacher, as a powerful public commentator, and as a great friend to NYU’s Russian and Slavic Studies Department, the Jordan Center and the field at large. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.

Professor Cohen’s NYTimes obituary may be found here, and comments from Jordan Center Director Professor Joshua Tucker may be found here and here.